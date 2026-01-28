Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others perished in a plane crash near Baramati airport. The crash, involving a Learjet operated by VSR Ventures, resulted in immediate fatalities. Tributes poured in from leaders nationwide, acknowledging Pawar’s contributions to the state, especially in the cooperative sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramati | Updated: 28-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a tragic aircraft crash near Baramati airport, along with four others onboard. The incident involved a Learjet operated by VSR Ventures, which disappeared from radar shortly after its morning takeoff from Mumbai.

The aircraft was en route for Pawar's scheduled rallies for the zilla parishad elections. An investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

National leaders, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, expressed their condolences, highlighting Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development. The state has declared a three-day mourning period, canceling all official entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

