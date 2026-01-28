Tragic Loss: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others perished in a plane crash near Baramati airport. The crash, involving a Learjet operated by VSR Ventures, resulted in immediate fatalities. Tributes poured in from leaders nationwide, acknowledging Pawar’s contributions to the state, especially in the cooperative sector.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a tragic aircraft crash near Baramati airport, along with four others onboard. The incident involved a Learjet operated by VSR Ventures, which disappeared from radar shortly after its morning takeoff from Mumbai.
The aircraft was en route for Pawar's scheduled rallies for the zilla parishad elections. An investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
National leaders, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, expressed their condolences, highlighting Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development. The state has declared a three-day mourning period, canceling all official entertainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Crash: The Baramati Airstrip Accident and Its Investigation
Tragic Learjet 45 Crash Sparks Forensic Investigation
Nation Mourns NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Air Crash
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Senior NCP Leader Ajit Pawar in Baramati
Plane crash involving Ajit Pawar and four others was accident, don't give it political colour: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.