Tragedy Strikes: Ajit Pawar's Untimely Demise in Air Crash

The nation stands mourning as Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by other prominent leaders, expressed condolences on the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash.

Chief Minister Reddy described the tragedy as an 'irreparable loss' to public life in India, while offering his prayers for the grieving family and the people of Maharashtra.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted Pawar's courageous decision-making style, an aspect that defined his leadership. State Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud also joined in mourning the loss, acknowledging the impact of Pawar's sudden departure.