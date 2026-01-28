Uncertainty Looms Over NCP After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

The shocking and untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday has not only created a leadership void in the BJP-led state coalition government but also cast uncertainty over the future of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Political analysts predict a leadership crisis for the NCP as Ajit Pawar, considered the undisputed leader, lacked a clear successor. Observers note a possible merger with Sharad Pawar's faction, given their softened relations in recent months, particularly as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must prevent the defection of the 41 MLAs aligned with Ajit Pawar back to Sharad Pawar.

NCP faces challenges including leadership absence amidst the backdrop of state politics speculation. Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's cousin, stepped in, yet she lacks his statewide impact. The dynamics within the party may shift toward a potential reunion with the Sharad Pawar-led faction, as efforts to sustain NCP's political influence continue.

