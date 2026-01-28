Efforts being made to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in dig at TMC.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Efforts being made to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh: BJP chief Nitin Nabin in dig at TMC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Asfura Takes Office Amidst Political Tensions in Honduras
ICC Revamps Journalist Accreditation for T20 World Cup Amid Bangladesh Team Withdrawal
ICC Reworks Accreditation Amid Bangladesh's Withdrawal from T20 World Cup
Contentious Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal
Call for Accountability: Tripura's Political Tensions Unveiled