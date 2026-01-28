Striking Heritage: President Murmu's Call to Embrace Cultural Pride

President Droupadi Murmu, in a joint session of Parliament, urged India to reclaim cultural pride and self-respect, challenging colonial inferiority sentiments perpetuated by Macaulay. Her poignant address announced efforts to aid India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' by valuing cultural legacy equally with modern progress.

Among initiatives mentioned were the return of Buddhist relics and the commemoration of historical sites like the Somnath Temple. Murmu outlined the government's intent to preserve and share India's rich heritage through museums and educational projects, such as digitizing ancient manuscripts across India, as part of the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

Murmu stressed the importance of unity in Parliament and called on representatives to focus on national interests and development. She pointed out that India's progress is a collaborative goal that requires a unified effort beyond political differences, emphasizing that respecting traditions fosters international recognition and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)