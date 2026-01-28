Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes President's Traditional Speech Amid Budget Session

BSP chief Mayawati critiques President Murmu’s address during the Budget Session as traditional and less useful to the common people. She highlights the need for government action on self-reliance and trade policies that benefit all sectors of society.

Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:16 IST
During the onset of the Budget Session, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati expressed disappointment over President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address. She described it as traditional and lacking significant solutions for ordinary citizens.

Mayawati pressed the government to enhance public trust, focusing on self-reliance and deft handling of economic challenges amidst global turbulence, with particular critique on the reliance upon private sectors.

Addressing potential inequities in the India-EU trade agreement, she called for its benefits to extend beyond big industrialists and include the common populace, emphasizing that public welfare must be evident in policy actions throughout the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

