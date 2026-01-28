Mayawati Criticizes President's Traditional Speech Amid Budget Session

During the onset of the Budget Session, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati expressed disappointment over President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address. She described it as traditional and lacking significant solutions for ordinary citizens.

Mayawati pressed the government to enhance public trust, focusing on self-reliance and deft handling of economic challenges amidst global turbulence, with particular critique on the reliance upon private sectors.

Addressing potential inequities in the India-EU trade agreement, she called for its benefits to extend beyond big industrialists and include the common populace, emphasizing that public welfare must be evident in policy actions throughout the session.

