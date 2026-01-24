Trump's Greenland Gambit: The Unrest Over Unilateral Foreign Policy Moves

The Trump administration's approach to Greenland has raised significant concerns among international allies and the U.S. Congress. The surprise appointment of a special envoy and comments by officials suggesting potential military action unnerved the diplomatic community.

This pattern of bypassing seasoned diplomats and centralizing foreign policy decisions under Trump's directive has led to mistrust and confusion. Furthermore, unilaterally deciding on tariffs without consulting allies or Congress added to the tension in transatlantic relations.

While the administration eventually retracted aggressive measures and suggested a diplomatic solution with NATO, experts warn that the damage to international alliances may already be done, questioning the reliability of U.S. commitments.

