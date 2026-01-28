Left Menu

Tragic Air Crash Sparks Demand for Supreme Court Probe

The death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to call for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation, supported by several opposition leaders. They allege state agencies are compromised and assert that a credible probe can only be conducted by the highest court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:17 IST
Tragic Air Crash Sparks Demand for Supreme Court Probe
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a catastrophic plane crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. She asserts that existing investigative bodies are compromised, garnering support from major opposition figures.

Pawar's demise has stirred political tensions, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders advocating for a reliable probe into the cause of the accident. Concerns over political safety and systemic failures are at the forefront of discussions as figures like Akhilesh Yadav recall similar incidents affecting high-profile officials.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu revealed that poor visibility conditions were reported at the time of the crash, which occurred during an attempted landing in Pune's Baramati. The DGCA and AAIB are currently leading investigations to determine the exact factors contributing to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026