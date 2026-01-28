Tragic Air Crash Sparks Demand for Supreme Court Probe

In the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar's untimely death in a catastrophic plane crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. She asserts that existing investigative bodies are compromised, garnering support from major opposition figures.

Pawar's demise has stirred political tensions, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders advocating for a reliable probe into the cause of the accident. Concerns over political safety and systemic failures are at the forefront of discussions as figures like Akhilesh Yadav recall similar incidents affecting high-profile officials.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu revealed that poor visibility conditions were reported at the time of the crash, which occurred during an attempted landing in Pune's Baramati. The DGCA and AAIB are currently leading investigations to determine the exact factors contributing to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)