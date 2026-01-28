Left Menu

Nouri Al-Maliki Stands Firm Against U.S. Intervention

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki has declared his opposition to U.S. interference in Iraq after President Trump threatened to halt support if Maliki was reinstated. Al-Maliki emphasized his commitment to serving the Iraqi people's interests amid potential political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:20 IST
Nouri Al-Maliki Stands Firm Against U.S. Intervention

Nouri Al-Maliki, Iraq's former Prime Minister, has publicly rejected U.S. involvement in the country's internal matters. This response follows a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested cutting off support if Maliki were to become prime minister again.

Maliki, addressing the situation on the social media platform X, insisted on continuing his efforts in a way that prioritizes the interests of the Iraqi people.

His stance highlights ongoing tensions in Iraq's political landscape, with international implications considering U.S.-Iraq relations and the broader geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

