Powerful explosives were discovered near a critical gas pipeline in Serbia, transporting Russian gas to Hungary, days ahead of Hungary's national elections. The leaders of Serbia and Hungary announced this discovery amidst growing political tensions.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic informed him about the explosives found near Kanjiza, close to the Hungarian border. The incident has ignited debates about potential sabotage theories and political manipulation during the sensitive election period.

Questions swirl around a possible 'false-flag' operation possibly impacting election outcomes. Accusations against Ukraine, denied by Kyiv, and discussions about heightened security underscore the incident's complexity. With the Hungarian elections looming, these developments could sway the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)