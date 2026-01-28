Indian aviation sector has witnessed historic transformation in the last decade: PM Modi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:25 IST
Indian aviation sector has witnessed historic transformation in the last decade: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Cabinet Greenlights Rs 5,230 Crore Road Infrastructure Projects
Himachal Pradesh to Boost Tourism with Regular Delhi-Shimla Flights
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure Projects
Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd
Gurugram Moves Forward with Rs 142 Crore Infrastructure Boost