Baramati Aircraft Tragedy Revives Haunting Memories in Gujarat

The recent Baramati aircraft tragedy, which led to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has rekindled painful memories for residents of Shahibaug and Meghaninagar from the Ahmedabad crash. The 2022 Air India disaster resulted in 241 fatalities aboard and 19 on the ground, marking a grim chapter in aviation history.

First responder Rajesh Patel described the chaotic aftermath of the crash, with heavy smoke and flames engulfing the site. Patel and his team struggled against the intense heat and smoke to retrieve valuables and remains, underscoring the challenges and dangers first responders face in aviation disasters.

Families grieve as the Baramati crash resurfaces emotional scars. Suresh Patni and Girdharbhai Jirawala recall their losses, revealing the enduring pain of losing loved ones to such tragedies. The aviation community reflects on safety, with pilots discussing the hazards of uncontrolled airstrips and the importance of adherence to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)