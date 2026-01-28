Left Menu

Baramati Aircraft Tragedy Revives Haunting Memories in Gujarat

The Baramati aircraft tragedy, claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others, rekindles memories of the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash. Eyewitnesses recount the horror and challenges faced by first responders. The incident underscores the persistent risks in aviation, especially at uncontrolled airstrips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:45 IST
Baramati Aircraft Tragedy Revives Haunting Memories in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Baramati aircraft tragedy, which led to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has rekindled painful memories for residents of Shahibaug and Meghaninagar from the Ahmedabad crash. The 2022 Air India disaster resulted in 241 fatalities aboard and 19 on the ground, marking a grim chapter in aviation history.

First responder Rajesh Patel described the chaotic aftermath of the crash, with heavy smoke and flames engulfing the site. Patel and his team struggled against the intense heat and smoke to retrieve valuables and remains, underscoring the challenges and dangers first responders face in aviation disasters.

Families grieve as the Baramati crash resurfaces emotional scars. Suresh Patni and Girdharbhai Jirawala recall their losses, revealing the enduring pain of losing loved ones to such tragedies. The aviation community reflects on safety, with pilots discussing the hazards of uncontrolled airstrips and the importance of adherence to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026