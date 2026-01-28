Baramati Aircraft Tragedy Revives Haunting Memories in Gujarat
The Baramati aircraft tragedy, claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others, rekindles memories of the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash. Eyewitnesses recount the horror and challenges faced by first responders. The incident underscores the persistent risks in aviation, especially at uncontrolled airstrips.
- Country:
- India
The recent Baramati aircraft tragedy, which led to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has rekindled painful memories for residents of Shahibaug and Meghaninagar from the Ahmedabad crash. The 2022 Air India disaster resulted in 241 fatalities aboard and 19 on the ground, marking a grim chapter in aviation history.
First responder Rajesh Patel described the chaotic aftermath of the crash, with heavy smoke and flames engulfing the site. Patel and his team struggled against the intense heat and smoke to retrieve valuables and remains, underscoring the challenges and dangers first responders face in aviation disasters.
Families grieve as the Baramati crash resurfaces emotional scars. Suresh Patni and Girdharbhai Jirawala recall their losses, revealing the enduring pain of losing loved ones to such tragedies. The aviation community reflects on safety, with pilots discussing the hazards of uncontrolled airstrips and the importance of adherence to safety protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra likely to be sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM on January 31: NCP sources.
NCP legislature party meeting on Jan 31 to name Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra as its leader: Bhujbal
IIM Nagpur joins hands with state govt, Tata Motors to help transform Maharashtra villages
Ajit Pawar's ashes immersed at confluence of two rivers near his hometown Baramati
People want unification of NCP, Ajit Pawar was keen on it: Tope