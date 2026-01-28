Nation Mourns NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise in Air Crash

In a tragic incident that has left the nation in mourning, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in an air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. The chartered plane carrying Pawar, 66, crash-landed near the runway at Baramati airport, resulting in the deaths of all on board.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed profound grief over Pawar's untimely demise, emphasizing the irreplaceable loss not just to Maharashtra but to the entire nation. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to Pawar's bereaved family and praised Pawar's enduring dedication and service to the public and his associates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences via social media, highlighting Pawar's deep connection with grassroots communities and his remarkable influence in public service. As investigations by aviation authorities commence, the community and nation collectively grieve Ajit Pawar's sudden departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)