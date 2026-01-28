Left Menu

Political Discord: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Remarks on Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

The BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks following Ajit Pawar's death, calling them petty politics during tragedy. Banerjee demands a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Pawar's plane crash in Maharashtra. BJP leaders urged her to focus on local issues in West Bengal instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:09 IST
Political Discord: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Remarks on Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statements regarding the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Party representatives accused her of engaging in unnecessary political games instead of extending sympathies to the grieving family.

Banerjee has called for a Supreme Court-led investigation into the crash, alleging that existing agencies are compromised. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's relatives, including Sharad Pawar, maintain that it was merely an accident and should not be politicized.

Amidst these exchanges, BJP figures have pointed out issues within Banerjee's own administration, emphasizing recent tragedies such as a deadly fire in Kolkata. The party urged the Chief Minister to address her state's concerns rather than misleadingly politicizing others' misfortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026