Political Discord: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Remarks on Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

The BJP has strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statements regarding the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Party representatives accused her of engaging in unnecessary political games instead of extending sympathies to the grieving family.

Banerjee has called for a Supreme Court-led investigation into the crash, alleging that existing agencies are compromised. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's relatives, including Sharad Pawar, maintain that it was merely an accident and should not be politicized.

Amidst these exchanges, BJP figures have pointed out issues within Banerjee's own administration, emphasizing recent tragedies such as a deadly fire in Kolkata. The party urged the Chief Minister to address her state's concerns rather than misleadingly politicizing others' misfortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)