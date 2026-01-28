Tragedy Strikes as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in a plane crash near Baramati airport, sparking a wave of condolences from political leaders and citizens across the nation. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed profound grief, hailing Pawar as a visionary leader and a close personal friend.

The ill-fated chartered plane, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed while trying to land, claiming all lives on board. Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, described the loss as irreparable for Maharashtra and the entire country.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Pawar's family to offer condolences. Pawar's contributions as the longest-serving Deputy CM of Maharashtra over six terms were profoundly acknowledged. The state decreed a holiday and a three-day mourning period, with the national flag at half-mast. Ajit Pawar's last rites will be conducted with full state honors.

