Tragedy Strikes as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a prominent political figure and close friend of Goa CM Pramod Sawant, tragically died in a plane crash. The accident claimed five lives, leading to statewide mourning. Last rites are set for tomorrow with full state honors.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in a plane crash near Baramati airport, sparking a wave of condolences from political leaders and citizens across the nation. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed profound grief, hailing Pawar as a visionary leader and a close personal friend.
The ill-fated chartered plane, carrying Pawar and four others, crashed while trying to land, claiming all lives on board. Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, described the loss as irreparable for Maharashtra and the entire country.
Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Pawar's family to offer condolences. Pawar's contributions as the longest-serving Deputy CM of Maharashtra over six terms were profoundly acknowledged. The state decreed a holiday and a three-day mourning period, with the national flag at half-mast. Ajit Pawar's last rites will be conducted with full state honors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Baramati: Probe Launched into Learjet Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Among Five Killed in Baramati Air Crash
Gröna Lund Amusement Park Faces Heavy Fines Following Roller Coaster Tragedy
Baramati Tragedy: Aviation Experts Scrutinize Causes of Fatal Crash Involving Deputy CM
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash