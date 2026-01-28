Political Rift Heats Up Karnataka Assembly Over Governor's Abrupt Address
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader has ruled that legislators should avoid discussing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's conduct, aiming to halt disruptions caused by his abridged address to the legislature. The truncated speech, which omitted critique of federal policies, incited a fierce debate and led to repeated adjournments. Khader's decision seeks to restore order.
In a bid to resolve the deadlock over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader advised legislators against debating his conduct, highlighting its potential negative impact on public perception.
The assembly has been fraught with interruptions since January 22, following the governor's decision to read just a snippet of his comprehensive speech, which included sharp critiques of federal policy changes. His two-minute address sparked uproar from Congress members and accusations from the BJP of disrespecting the governor.
Speaker Khader emphasized the need for maintaining decorum in the House, urging members to continue discussions on the motion of thanks to the governor, without further reference to his actions. The debate remains heated as political leaders weigh in on the controversy.
