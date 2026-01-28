Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Focus

The Congress party on Wednesday halted all formal events, programs, and gatherings in Latur district, Maharashtra, to mourn Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash. Congress Latur MLA Amit Deshmukh announced this, paying tributes to Pawar.

Pawar, aged 66, along with four others, died when their plane crashed in Baramati town of Pune district on Wednesday morning. Deshmukh noted, "Ajit Pawar was a political leader and a beloved figure statewide, known for his clarity and courage in administrative decisions." His sharp vision and meticulous planning were highlighted as his chief strengths.

The Sarafa Association and other Latur traders closed their businesses to honor Pawar. Latur Rural MLA Ramesh Karad of the BJP remembered him as a disciplined leader with profound administrative insight, dedicated to public service. Former Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh called Pawar's death shocking, mourning the loss of a disciplined, visionary leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)