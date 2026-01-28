Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Focus

The Congress party suspended activities in Latur, Maharashtra, honoring Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who perished in a plane crash. Highly respected for his political influence and visionary planning, Pawar's unexpected demise marks a significant loss for Maharashtra's politics and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:51 IST
Maharashtra Mourns: Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Focus
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Wednesday halted all formal events, programs, and gatherings in Latur district, Maharashtra, to mourn Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically died in a plane crash. Congress Latur MLA Amit Deshmukh announced this, paying tributes to Pawar.

Pawar, aged 66, along with four others, died when their plane crashed in Baramati town of Pune district on Wednesday morning. Deshmukh noted, "Ajit Pawar was a political leader and a beloved figure statewide, known for his clarity and courage in administrative decisions." His sharp vision and meticulous planning were highlighted as his chief strengths.

The Sarafa Association and other Latur traders closed their businesses to honor Pawar. Latur Rural MLA Ramesh Karad of the BJP remembered him as a disciplined leader with profound administrative insight, dedicated to public service. Former Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh called Pawar's death shocking, mourning the loss of a disciplined, visionary leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026