Maharashtra Mourns: State Leaders Pay Tributes to Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visit Baramati to pay respects after Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash. State observes three days of mourning with a holiday declared. Pawar, a key political figure, remembered for his dedication and contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:36 IST
Maharashtra Mourns: State Leaders Pay Tributes to Ajit Pawar After Tragic Plane Crash
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis and Deputy CM Shinde with Pawar family in Baramati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra is in mourning following the tragic death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, visited Baramati to express their condolences to Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife.

The devastating crash claimed Ajit Pawar's life this morning when his charter plane crash-landed in Baramati. In response, Governor Acharya Devvrat, alongside Fadnavis and Shinde, paid homage at Vidya Pratishthan, where Ajit Pawar's remains will be available for public respects. The state has announced the final rites will be conducted with full state honors.

As Maharashtra reels from this loss, a three-day mourning period has been declared, starting with a state holiday. National flags will fly at half-mast across government buildings, and no state entertainment programs will occur. Fadnavis shared that Pawar's death was a personal loss, reflecting on Pawar's immense contributions to the state and his unyielding leadership.

