Vijay's Political Pull: Will the Congress Harness It?

SA Chandrasekhar, father of TVK chief Vijay, suggests Congress could seize power in Tamil Nadu by leveraging Vijay's political influence. Against the backdrop of party alignments and criticisms, Chandrasekhar emphasizes current opportunities and challenges as the 2026 Assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:53 IST
SA Chandrasekhar (File Photo/X/@Dir_SAC) . Image Credit: ANI
At a recent event in Tamil Nadu, SA Chandrasekhar, director and father of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, suggested that the Congress party has a significant opportunity to regain power. Speaking at the wedding reception of Congress State Secretary Arumuga Pandian, Chandrasekhar highlighted the potential political impact of Vijay's influence.

The event saw attendance from several notable political figures, including Mallai Sathya, formerly of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and BJP leader Vijayadharani. Despite their differences, attendees exchanged pleasantries without engaging in political debates. Chandrasekhar later noted that while Dravidian parties have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for decades, newcomers with genuine intentions face substantial challenges.

Chandrasekhar's remarks come in the midst of evolving political dynamics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, amid BJP President Nainar Nagendran's criticisms of the ruling alliance. Chandrasekhar stressed that Vijay, with his independent stature, represents a robust opportunity for Congress, urging the party to capitalize on the moment to revitalize its legacy and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

