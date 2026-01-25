Left Menu

Vijay Declares Tamil Nadu Elections a 'Democratic Battle'

TVK chief Vijay announced the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a 'democratic battle,' aiming to challenge established political entities DMK and AIADMK. He emphasized TVK's commitment to political integrity and introduced the party's symbol, the 'whistle,' rallying support among party members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:25 IST
TVK chief Vijay labeled the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a 'democratic battle' on Sunday, highlighting the party's unique readiness to confront the prevailing political landscape.

During a meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members, Vijay emphasized that the elections are not mere polling exercises but critical political battles.

In a spirited speech, the actor-turned-politician challenged the ruling DMK and former rulers AIADMK, committing to unwavering political integrity and rallying supporters with the introduction of the party's 'whistle' symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

