Vijay Declares Tamil Nadu Elections a 'Democratic Battle'

TVK chief Vijay labeled the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a 'democratic battle' on Sunday, highlighting the party's unique readiness to confront the prevailing political landscape.

During a meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members, Vijay emphasized that the elections are not mere polling exercises but critical political battles.

In a spirited speech, the actor-turned-politician challenged the ruling DMK and former rulers AIADMK, committing to unwavering political integrity and rallying supporters with the introduction of the party's 'whistle' symbol.

(With inputs from agencies.)