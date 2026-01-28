Frozen Nation: Unprecedented Cold Sweeps Eastern US

Emergency crews operating on icy interstate highways in Mississippi have been working around the clock as the eastern US grapples with its longest period of freezing cold in decades. The dispatch of tow trucks and drones aims to assist drivers trapped in traffic snarls on Interstate 55 and other major thoroughfares, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed through a social media update.

The eastern US continues to recover from a weekend storm that left over 380,000 homes and businesses without electricity, primarily in Mississippi and Tennessee. Tragically, the extreme conditions have claimed at least 50 lives, including three young boys in Texas who drowned in a frozen pond, and a toddler in Virginia who succumbed to hypothermia.

Forecasts reveal that the severe weather will persist, with another bout of arctic air expected to hit from the northern Plains to the Southeast. Meteorologists warn of potential record-breaking cold reaching as far south as Miami, prompting residents to remain vigilant against the relentless winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)