Left Menu

Frozen Nation: Unprecedented Cold Sweeps Eastern US

The eastern US faces its longest freeze in decades. Emergency crews in Mississippi work tirelessly, clearing roads. Power outages affect over 380,000 homes, and the severe cold has resulted in multiple fatalities. Residents brace for another wave of freezing temperatures and heavy snow across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:02 IST
Frozen Nation: Unprecedented Cold Sweeps Eastern US
  • Country:
  • United States

Emergency crews operating on icy interstate highways in Mississippi have been working around the clock as the eastern US grapples with its longest period of freezing cold in decades. The dispatch of tow trucks and drones aims to assist drivers trapped in traffic snarls on Interstate 55 and other major thoroughfares, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed through a social media update.

The eastern US continues to recover from a weekend storm that left over 380,000 homes and businesses without electricity, primarily in Mississippi and Tennessee. Tragically, the extreme conditions have claimed at least 50 lives, including three young boys in Texas who drowned in a frozen pond, and a toddler in Virginia who succumbed to hypothermia.

Forecasts reveal that the severe weather will persist, with another bout of arctic air expected to hit from the northern Plains to the Southeast. Meteorologists warn of potential record-breaking cold reaching as far south as Miami, prompting residents to remain vigilant against the relentless winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026