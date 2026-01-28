Frozen Nation: Unprecedented Cold Sweeps Eastern US
The eastern US faces its longest freeze in decades. Emergency crews in Mississippi work tirelessly, clearing roads. Power outages affect over 380,000 homes, and the severe cold has resulted in multiple fatalities. Residents brace for another wave of freezing temperatures and heavy snow across several states.
- Country:
- United States
Emergency crews operating on icy interstate highways in Mississippi have been working around the clock as the eastern US grapples with its longest period of freezing cold in decades. The dispatch of tow trucks and drones aims to assist drivers trapped in traffic snarls on Interstate 55 and other major thoroughfares, Governor Tate Reeves confirmed through a social media update.
The eastern US continues to recover from a weekend storm that left over 380,000 homes and businesses without electricity, primarily in Mississippi and Tennessee. Tragically, the extreme conditions have claimed at least 50 lives, including three young boys in Texas who drowned in a frozen pond, and a toddler in Virginia who succumbed to hypothermia.
Forecasts reveal that the severe weather will persist, with another bout of arctic air expected to hit from the northern Plains to the Southeast. Meteorologists warn of potential record-breaking cold reaching as far south as Miami, prompting residents to remain vigilant against the relentless winter conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Storm Kristin Causes Chaos Across Iberia: Power Outages and Fatalities
Power Outages Plague Kyiv After Russian Strikes
America's South and Northeast Face Power Outages as Ice Storm Causes Havoc
Historic Winter Storm Grips the U.S.: Power Outages and Canceled Flights
Historic Winter Storm Leaves U.S. Reeling with Power Outages and Flight Cancellations