Trump's Ultimatum: Iran on the Brink of Negotiation or Conflict
US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening potential military action over the treatment of demonstrators. With thousands already dead from the Iranian regime's crackdown, Trump urges Iran to negotiate a deal, warning that any future attacks could be even more devastating.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic pronouncement on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump cautioned Iran with the prospect of a severe military response. The warning followed reports from activists that the Iranian regime's crackdown on demonstrations has resulted in at least 6,221 deaths.
President Trump set two critical conditions, condemning the killing of peaceful demonstrators and potential mass executions of detainees. He called on Iran to quickly negotiate a comprehensive deal void of nuclear weapons, stating time was of the essence on his Truth Social platform.
Citing previous strikes in June, Trump indicated that any subsequent military action could have far-reaching consequences, urging Iran to prioritize diplomatic engagement to avert further conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
