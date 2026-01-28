Left Menu

Former Senator Found Guilty in Drugging and Sexual Assault Case

Former French senator Joel Guerriau was convicted of spiking a lawmaker's drink with ecstasy to commit sexual assault. The court sentenced him to four years, with two-and-a-half suspended, pending an appeal. The case follows a high-profile 2024 drug-facilitated assault conviction in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:14 IST
A Paris court has convicted ex-senator Joel Guerriau for administering ecstasy to a lawmaker, with the intent to commit sexual assault. The verdict, issued late Tuesday, underscores a disturbing trend of drug-facilitated crimes in France.

The court rejected claims that Guerriau inadvertently drugged Sandrine Josso, emphasizing evidence that suggested deliberate intentions to assault. Guerriau, who stepped down from his senatorial position in 2025 amid these allegations, was also found guilty of possessing and using ecstasy.

The court sentenced him to four years in prison, with part of the sentence suspended, and deferred detention while he appeals. Guerriau's defense lawyer, Henri Carpentier, insists the appeal will challenge the alleged intent to assault. The ruling highlights broader issues unearthed by last year's Pelicot case, which drew international attention to similar crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

