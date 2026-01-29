Left Menu

Fiery Immigration Clash in Minneapolis: Mixed Messages and New Tactics

Amid tensions in Minneapolis over immigration enforcement, President Trump accused Mayor Jacob Frey of 'playing with fire' for his stance against federal immigration laws. Mixed messages persist from the White House as deportation raids continue. Protests erupt nationwide, fueled by recent shootings of U.S. citizens by federal officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing him of 'playing with fire' by resisting the enforcement of federal immigration laws. This follows Trump's previous indication of softening tactics in the area.

The city's unrest has intensified, with continued deportation raids and clashes between protesters and officers after the recent deaths of two citizens during federal operations. Demonstrations have spread nationwide, even entering pop culture with Bruce Springsteen's protest song commemorating the fallen.

In a shift of strategy, an internal memo instructed immigration agents to limit interactions, specifically targeting individuals with criminal charges, contrasting previous broader street operations. Despite these changes, Trump persists in criticizing Frey's immigration policy stance, potentially jeopardizing state funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

