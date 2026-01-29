A 'Mature' Diplomatic Breakthrough: Starmer Meets Xi for Economic Detente

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in critical talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, aiming to enhance economic relations and end years of mistrust. The meeting at the Great Hall of the People marked the most significant moment of Starmer's four-day visit to China.

Focused on strengthening business opportunities, Starmer's trip to China is seen as a priority for his Labour Party government, which faces challenges in delivering promised economic growth. This visit, the first by a British prime minister since 2018, hopes to achieve collaborative progress following tensions with the United States.

Both nations view the meeting as pivotal, with potential agreements likely to showcase improved relations. China and Britain plan to tackle illegal migration and enhance mutual political trust, with Starmer also intending to address human rights issues with the Chinese leadership.