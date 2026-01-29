Political Alliances: Vijay's TVK and Congress in Tamil Nadu
Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, urges Congress to partner with Vijay's TVK to regain political significance in Tamil Nadu. Despite TVK's strong stance against DMK, AIADMK, and BJP, the potential alliance offers Congress a chance for resurgence. TNCC chief, however, dismisses the proposal.
- Country:
- India
Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, has advocated for an alliance between the Congress and his son's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a strategy to recapture Congress's historic influence in Tamil Nadu. Chandrasekhar addressed the media after attending a wedding in Tiruvarur, suggesting that TVK is contemplating support for Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
He remarked, "Congress has a legacy, and Vijay is ready to aid their resurgence. The ball is in Congress's court to seize this chance." Despite TVK's vocal opposition to DMK, AIADMK, and BJP, Chandrasekhar insists that Congress must forge this partnership to remain relevant. Critics have urged Vijay to run independently, yet Chandrasekhar maintains that a collaboration could enhance Congress's standing.
In response, TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai rebuffed the proposal, asserting that Congress, under Rahul Gandhi, already possesses the dynamism necessary to thrive. He dismissed the offer while appreciating its spirit, emphasizing that their party is robust enough without external alliances.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- TVK
- Congress
- Tamil Nadu
- political alliances
- S A Chandrasekhar
- elections
- DMK
- AIADMK
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
ASEAN Navigates Regional Challenges: Myanmar Elections, South China Sea Tensions, and Border Disputes
CPI(M) and Janata Unnayan Party Hint at Possible Tie-up Ahead of West Bengal Elections
BJP Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; NDA Sees Opportunity
BJP Gears Up for Telangana Municipal Elections with High-Profile Campaign
State Elections Proceed Despite Deputy Chief's Death