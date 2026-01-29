MNF leader C Lalsawmzuala wins trust vote in Lai council

The newly appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), C Lalsawmzuala, on Thursday proved his majority by winning the vote of confidence during a session, an official said. The victory marked an end to the administrative uncertainty that followed the fragmented election results in in December last year, he said. Lalsawmzuala, a leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF), had been sworn in as the council chief on Tuesday. The floor test saw the United Legislature Party (ULP), a coalition between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress, demonstrate a clear mandate. The CEM secured a majority with 15 members voting in favour of him, while 9 others against, he said. Lalsawmzuala expressed gratitude to the members for their support and posing confidence in him. He invited opposition members to set aside political differences and cooperate with the ruling party to establish a stable and effective administration. ''Our primary goal is the establishment of a stable and effective government. I urge all members, including those who voted against this motion, to join hands in our efforts to work for the welfare and progress of the Lai people,'' the CEM said. The current term of the 25-member LADC has seen a complex shifting of alliances after the December 3 elections resulted in no single party reaching the 13-seat majority mark. The MNF, which fielded 20 candidates, emerged as the single largest party winning 8 seats, while Congress, which contested 14 seats, bagged 7. Although contesting all 25 seats, the ZPM managed to secure 6 and the BJP, which fielded 10 nominees, got 2 seats. Two independent candidates, including former Chief Executive Member (CEM) V. Zirsanga, were also elected. Initially, the MNF and Congress signed a pre-poll agreement, which was snapped by the Congress after the election, alleging that the MNF had breached the agreement by attempting to horse-trade several elected members. This was followed by an agreement between the ZPM and Congress to form a combined executive committee. However, the agreement too did not materialise and the ZPM and MNF joined hands and formed Lairam Legislature Party (LLP) on December 14 and staked claim to form the next executive committee before the Governor the following day. Later, the MNF snapped ties with the ZPM and pulled out of the LLP citing unresolved political issues. Following this, the MNF and Congress reached a post-poll understanding, formed the ULP and staked a claim to form the executive body before the Governor on January 9. The LADC is one of the three ADCs in Mizoram, which was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule for the Lai tribal people. It has 25 elected members and 4 nominated members.

