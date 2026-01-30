US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Trump picks Fed critic Warsh to succeed Powell

U.S. stocks opened ‌lower on Friday after President Donald ⁠Trump nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to head ​the U.S. central ‍bank, as traders mulled over the monetary policy path ⁠under ‌the ⁠new Fed leadership.

At 09:30 a.m. ‍ET, the Dow Jones ​Industrial Average fell 146.89 points, ⁠or 0.32%, to 48,912.80, ⁠the S&P 500 lost 23.24 points, or 0.33%, ⁠to 6,945.77 and the ⁠Nasdaq Composite ‌lost 107.88 points, or 0.43%, to ⁠23,577.24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)