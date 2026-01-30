US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Trump picks Fed critic Warsh to succeed Powell
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 20:05 IST
U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after President Donald Trump nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to head the U.S. central bank, as traders mulled over the monetary policy path under the new Fed leadership.
At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.89 points, or 0.32%, to 48,912.80, the S&P 500 lost 23.24 points, or 0.33%, to 6,945.77 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 107.88 points, or 0.43%, to 23,577.24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Donald â Trump
- Kevin Warsh
- Federal Reserve
ALSO READ
Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
UPDATE 2-Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after U.S. great Vonn crashes
FOREX-Dollar under pressure as investors remain jittery over U.S. policy
U.S. sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia Discuss Iran