Political Tensions Flare as Gandhi's Remarks Spark Outrage

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter referred to Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a 'traitor'. Sirsa, in a public statement, termed Gandhi's comments an insult to the Sikh community and has called for immediate action by the Lok Sabha speaker.

According to Sirsa, Gandhi's statement is indicative of a regressive mindset that hasn't evolved since the 1980s. The minister referenced historical grievances, including the Congress's alleged responsibility for the 1984 attack on the Golden Temple, describing it as an act of betrayal against Sikhs.

The incident unfolded outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, where Gandhi and Bittu exchanged heated words. Bittu, a Sikh and former Congress MP who recently joined the BJP, dismissed Gandhi's accusation, retorting with a sharp 'desh ke dushman' remark, further fueling the political tension.