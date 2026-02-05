Pakistan's Unwavering Support: A Stand for Kashmir

In a show of solidarity, Pakistan's leadership, both civilian and military, has reasserted their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir. This comes as the nation observed 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with rallies, demonstrations, and one-minute silences marking the day across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to address its assembly, stressing the need to honor the aspirations of the Kashmiri people in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions. Sharif drew parallels between Kashmir and Palestine, reiterating the nation's long-standing foreign policy stance and responding to India's position that Kashmir remains an integral part of the country.

The military leadership, including Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, echoed the sentiment of unwavering support. Munir, along with other military chiefs, visited Muzaffarabad, affirming a robust defense posture against any aggression. The nation's commitment to Kashmir remains strong amidst an alleged surge in terrorism, with high-ranking officials pledging continued political, moral, and diplomatic backing for the region.

