Omar Abdullah's Resolve: Restoring J&K's Special Status

In a fervent address on Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah staunchly reiterated his administration's commitment to restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus of the discussion in the Assembly revolved around the enduring presence of Article 370, despite its 'hollowed out' status post-2019 abrogation.

Abdullah underscored that while government assurances promised a reduction in militancy, security operations continue unabated. He expressed disappointment at the ongoing incidents of violence and questioned opposition claims of improved security. The chief minister stressed the urgency of reevaluating the situation to align ground realities with official statements.

Amid security disruptions affecting tourism and economic progress, Abdullah expressed gratitude for the recent inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir in the Special Assistance for State Capital Investment scheme. This inclusion promises significant financial support for rebuilding infrastructure and boosting development projects across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)