Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Resolve: Restoring J&K's Special Status

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He emphasized the ongoing presence of Article 370, condemned security lapses, and addressed recent challenges in tourism and employment. Abdullah also expressed gratitude for inclusion in the Special Assistance for State Capital Investment scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:52 IST
Omar Abdullah's Resolve: Restoring J&K's Special Status
Article 370
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address on Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah staunchly reiterated his administration's commitment to restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus of the discussion in the Assembly revolved around the enduring presence of Article 370, despite its 'hollowed out' status post-2019 abrogation.

Abdullah underscored that while government assurances promised a reduction in militancy, security operations continue unabated. He expressed disappointment at the ongoing incidents of violence and questioned opposition claims of improved security. The chief minister stressed the urgency of reevaluating the situation to align ground realities with official statements.

Amid security disruptions affecting tourism and economic progress, Abdullah expressed gratitude for the recent inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir in the Special Assistance for State Capital Investment scheme. This inclusion promises significant financial support for rebuilding infrastructure and boosting development projects across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026