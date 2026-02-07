Cancellation of Pawan Kalyan's Campaign in Telangana Sparks Speculation

Pawan Kalyan's anticipated campaign in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Telangana municipal elections on February 11 has been abruptly cancelled. The announcement was made by Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash, citing scheduling issues.

Speculation arose that the cancellation might be connected to a controversy from December, when Kalyan allegedly made remarks perceived to target Telangana. However, BJP sources in Telangana dismissed these rumors, stating that Kalyan's comments did not negatively impact the state.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized Kalyan as an 'Andhra leader' and claimed local BJP leaders had urged Kalyan's support due to a lack of grassroots backing. Despite the cancellation, Kalyan's party, Jana Sena, has its candidates in the election fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)