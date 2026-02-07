Left Menu

BJP's Call for Justice on Sabarimala Issue Heats Up

BJP President Nitin Nabin vows to fight for justice in the Sabarimala issue, criticizing both ruling and opposition parties for alleged gamesmanship. Nabin emphasizes the BJP's commitment to Kerala's development amid assembly election preparations. He announced the campaign kick-off at Thrissur, urging progress and security for Kerala's people.

BJP President Nitin Nabin has reiterated the party's commitment to addressing the ongoing Sabarimala issue. Speaking after offering prayers at a renowned temple in Kalady, Nabin assured that the party will fight to bring justice regarding the controversial situation.

He criticized the state's ruling front and the opposition for what he described as a 'noora kushti'—a staged fight—concerning accusations in the Sabarimala gold loss case. Nabin insisted that these political games would not deter the BJP from supporting the development and security of Kerala's diverse communities.

Nabin's remarks came amid meetings in Kochi with BJP leaders and allies, aimed at strategizing for the forthcoming assembly elections. His visit culminates in an official campaign launch in Thrissur, as the party mobilizes to make strides toward greater prosperity for Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

