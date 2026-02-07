Left Menu

Minister Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s 'Frivolous Rhetoric'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for engaging in 'frivolous rhetoric' to stay in headlines. Rijiju highlighted India’s progress under PM Narendra Modi and asserted that people will not trust Congress again. He responded to Gandhi's remarks on military skirmishes based on a former Army chief's book.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of engaging in frivolous rhetoric as a means to capture media attention. Rijiju, who was on a day-long visit, addressed the media to underscore India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs firmly stated that the nation has advanced significantly and suggested that the public distrusts the Congress party due to its history of governance over the past six decades. Rijiju asserted that the electorate would not place their faith in Congress again.

Reacting to queries regarding Rahul Gandhi's attempts to question the government by citing military confrontations with China from a book by former Army chief MM Naravane, Rijiju dismissed Gandhi's concerns, suggesting they hold no weight against the backdrop of Modi's leadership accomplishments.

