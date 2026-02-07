Left Menu

Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's CM Tenure Uncertain

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has confirmed that Siddaramaiah remains Chief Minister under Congress high command's discretion. Amid leadership tension, there's speculation about a rotational CM agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. However, Parameshwara emphasized the high command's ultimate decision-making power regarding leadership roles.

In Karnataka, the political spotlight is on Siddaramaiah, whose tenure as Chief Minister depends on the Congress high command's decisions, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara. Siddaramaiah's current position is secure until further notice from the high command, which has so far refrained from discussing any changes.

As debates over leadership roles within the Congress party intensify, intrigue surrounds a rumored "power-sharing" deal between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, affirms his father's continuity in the top post, amid suggestions of an arrangement for a rotational chief ministership.

Despite mounting speculation, Parameshwara underlined the supremacy of the high command in decision-making. In a recent Congress Legislature Party meeting, no substantial concerns were raised regarding potential leadership shifts, indicating maintained solidarity within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

