Leadership Dynamics in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's CM Tenure Uncertain

In Karnataka, the political spotlight is on Siddaramaiah, whose tenure as Chief Minister depends on the Congress high command's decisions, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara. Siddaramaiah's current position is secure until further notice from the high command, which has so far refrained from discussing any changes.

As debates over leadership roles within the Congress party intensify, intrigue surrounds a rumored "power-sharing" deal between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, affirms his father's continuity in the top post, amid suggestions of an arrangement for a rotational chief ministership.

Despite mounting speculation, Parameshwara underlined the supremacy of the high command in decision-making. In a recent Congress Legislature Party meeting, no substantial concerns were raised regarding potential leadership shifts, indicating maintained solidarity within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)