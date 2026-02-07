Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Winter Carnival, Announces Landmark Development Projects
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister inaugurated a Winter Carnival at a local college, celebrating spiritual and cultural activities like Bhajan Climbing, reflecting youthful connection to tradition. He detailed significant development plans, including infrastructure enhancements, educational expansions, and robust legal reforms to bolster employment and preserve cultural identity.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the Winter Carnival at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Government Postgraduate College, Khatima, emphasizing the blend of tradition and modernity in youth activities. His presence marked the inauguration of the festival, lauding the Student Union's innovative introduction of spiritual and cultural elements.
During the event, Dhami announced comprehensive development projects in Khatima, confirming enhanced infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Notable initiatives include the Gadarpur-Khatima bypass, a national-level sports stadium, and a proposed military memorial. The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to address water and irrigation needs and announced plans for an international airport at Pantnagar.
Dhami highlighted significant legal reforms, such as anti-riot and anti-conversion laws, aimed at preserving the state's culture and identity. He underscored accomplishments in reducing unemployment and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. With a focus on economic growth, he promised continued commitment to making Uttarakhand a leading state.
