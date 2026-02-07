India's Global Trust Currency: PM Modi's Vision in Kuala Lumpur

In a significant address to the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's burgeoning role as a global economic powerhouse, attributing this ascent to increasing trust among global partners. Modi revealed that India's trade agreements with major countries such as the UK, EU, USA, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and Oman have elevated the nation's status from a mere market to a trusted partner for growth.

The Prime Minister's remarks came amid cheers from the crowd, further fueling national pride as India emerges not only as an investment hub but also as a catalyst for global trade. Modi pointed to a recent trade agreement with the European Union and a framework for a reciprocal trade deal with the United States as key milestones, enhancing market access and fostering resilient supply chains.

Beyond economic endeavors, Modi highlighted initiatives aimed at strengthening ties with the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, including the extension of the Overseas Citizen of India card to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin and the introduction of Thiruvalluvar Scholarships. He also announced the future opening of a new Indian Consulate in Malaysia, symbolizing the deepening bilateral relations.

Reflecting on India's remarkable transformation over the past decade, Modi emphasized the country's rise from the 11th to nearly the third-largest global economy. He detailed achievements in mobile manufacturing, defense exports, and digital infrastructure, while reiterating India's commitment to clean energy. Modi's visit aims to bolster the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through enhanced collaboration across economic, digital, cultural, and people-centric domains.

