Left Menu

VBA Threatens Independent Contest in Latur's Mayoral Race

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that the Congress has disregarded it after winning the Latur Municipal Corporation elections. The VBA is threatening to contest the mayoral elections independently if they are denied a share in power-sharing arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:44 IST
VBA Threatens Independent Contest in Latur's Mayoral Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), under Prakash Ambedkar's leadership, has accused the Congress of neglecting their alliance in the aftermath of winning the Latur Municipal Corporation elections. This rift has prompted the VBA to consider running independently for the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions.

Despite having a pre-election alliance, tensions have soured as the local Congress, led by the city president Kiran Jadhav, has reportedly sidelined the VBA post-election. With 43 out of 70 seats, Congress secured a majority followed by the BJP and VBA, which won 22 and four seats respectively.

The contest for the mayoral roles is scheduled for February 9, with VBA citing unfair treatment from Congress and calling for clarity on their power-sharing arrangement. VBA's Santosh Suryawanshi expressed discontent, urging local Congress leader Amit Deshmukh to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global
2
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

 India
3
Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Delhi Bus Fire

 India
4
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punjab

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026