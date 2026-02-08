VBA Threatens Independent Contest in Latur's Mayoral Race
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that the Congress has disregarded it after winning the Latur Municipal Corporation elections. The VBA is threatening to contest the mayoral elections independently if they are denied a share in power-sharing arrangements.
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), under Prakash Ambedkar's leadership, has accused the Congress of neglecting their alliance in the aftermath of winning the Latur Municipal Corporation elections. This rift has prompted the VBA to consider running independently for the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions.
Despite having a pre-election alliance, tensions have soured as the local Congress, led by the city president Kiran Jadhav, has reportedly sidelined the VBA post-election. With 43 out of 70 seats, Congress secured a majority followed by the BJP and VBA, which won 22 and four seats respectively.
The contest for the mayoral roles is scheduled for February 9, with VBA citing unfair treatment from Congress and calling for clarity on their power-sharing arrangement. VBA's Santosh Suryawanshi expressed discontent, urging local Congress leader Amit Deshmukh to resolve the issue.
