VBA Threatens Independent Contest in Latur's Mayoral Race

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), under Prakash Ambedkar's leadership, has accused the Congress of neglecting their alliance in the aftermath of winning the Latur Municipal Corporation elections. This rift has prompted the VBA to consider running independently for the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions.

Despite having a pre-election alliance, tensions have soured as the local Congress, led by the city president Kiran Jadhav, has reportedly sidelined the VBA post-election. With 43 out of 70 seats, Congress secured a majority followed by the BJP and VBA, which won 22 and four seats respectively.

The contest for the mayoral roles is scheduled for February 9, with VBA citing unfair treatment from Congress and calling for clarity on their power-sharing arrangement. VBA's Santosh Suryawanshi expressed discontent, urging local Congress leader Amit Deshmukh to resolve the issue.

