UP Legislature Gears Up for Constructive Budget Discussions

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on opposition leaders to prioritize public issues through constructive debates in the assembly. Scheduled to commence on Monday, an all-party meeting was convened, led by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, to ensure smooth proceedings.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is set to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 on Wednesday. In his address, CM Adityanath emphasized the importance of healthy discussions, which he believes are vital for state development and resolving public concerns.

During the meeting, Mahana underscored the role of dialogue in strengthening democracy. He advocated for a disruption-free assembly, where all views are respected, setting a standard for legislative bodies nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)