Himachal Pradesh's Financial Crisis: A Blame Game Unfolds

Himachal Pradesh faces financial turmoil amid political accusations. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticizes CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's policies as anti-people, citing dissatisfaction among government employees. He alleges Sukhu is burdening citizens with failures, while blaming the Union Budget instead of focusing on state solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:16 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Financial Crisis: A Blame Game Unfolds
In the midst of financial distress, the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh is under fire, with the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, accusing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of mismanagement. Thakur's criticism came during his visit to Kangra, where he engaged with concerned party workers.

Thakur voiced skepticism over Sukhu's 'Vyavasta Parivartan' initiative, branding it as an ineffective approach rather than a necessary reform. He highlighted the stark contrast between Sukhu's recent claims of economic prosperity and the state's current financial woes.

The opposition leader further claimed that the state government's decisions are unpopular among government employees and warned of looming heavy taxes intended to cover financial deficits. Thakur urged CM Sukhu to focus on local budgeting instead of attributing failures to the Union Budget.

