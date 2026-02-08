Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Tightrope: Stalin Criticizes Central Government Policies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP-led central government for withholding funds, exacerbating the state's financial crisis. He pledges to meet government employees' needs despite fiscal stress and introduces a new pension scheme to ensure their welfare.

  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused the BJP-led central government of exacerbating the state's financial crisis by withholding funds, threatening central schemes. At a JACTO-GEO event, he emphasized the challenges the state faces due to reduced tax shares and GST changes.

Stalin pledged to address the concerns of government employees and teachers, essential for executing welfare initiatives, despite tight finances. He attributed financial hardships partially to efforts by past AIADMK administrations and introduced the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme to support retirees.

Stalin extolled the state's teachers, crediting them for Tamil Nadu's high ranking in education. He praised ongoing government schemes that received acclaim, attributing their success to the dedication of employees, and promised to continue fulfilling their expectations under the Dravidian Model 2.0 regime.

