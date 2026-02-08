Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Tightrope: Stalin Criticizes Central Government Policies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused the BJP-led central government of exacerbating the state's financial crisis by withholding funds, threatening central schemes. At a JACTO-GEO event, he emphasized the challenges the state faces due to reduced tax shares and GST changes.

Stalin pledged to address the concerns of government employees and teachers, essential for executing welfare initiatives, despite tight finances. He attributed financial hardships partially to efforts by past AIADMK administrations and introduced the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme to support retirees.

Stalin extolled the state's teachers, crediting them for Tamil Nadu's high ranking in education. He praised ongoing government schemes that received acclaim, attributing their success to the dedication of employees, and promised to continue fulfilling their expectations under the Dravidian Model 2.0 regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)