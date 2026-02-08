Bengaluru Metro Fare Revision Standoff: Political Accusations Fly

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has delayed its planned fare revision, originally set to begin on February 9, as it awaits a board decision.

Politically charged reactions followed this development, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizing the handling of fare hikes and urging for a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also intervened, pausing the hike and advocating for a review of possible anomalies in the FFC.

H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, accused the state government of misleading citizens about the reasons for the fare hike, citing poor state-central government cooperation. Despite these disputes, BMRCL reassured the public of its dedication to affordable and reliable metro service.

(With inputs from agencies.)