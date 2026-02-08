Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro Fare Revision Standoff: Political Accusations Fly

BMRCL's planned fare revision is on hold pending board decision. Political blowback is evident, with accusations exchanged between state and central officials regarding the hike. Solutions such as a new Fare Fixation Committee are suggested as BMRCL maintains service commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has delayed its planned fare revision, originally set to begin on February 9, as it awaits a board decision.

Politically charged reactions followed this development, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticizing the handling of fare hikes and urging for a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also intervened, pausing the hike and advocating for a review of possible anomalies in the FFC.

H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, accused the state government of misleading citizens about the reasons for the fare hike, citing poor state-central government cooperation. Despite these disputes, BMRCL reassured the public of its dedication to affordable and reliable metro service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

