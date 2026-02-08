Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Gogoi Rebuts Sarma's Allegations

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations of Gogoi's supposed Pakistani connections as baseless and sensationalistic exaggerations. Gogoi criticized Sarma's press conference as a flop and emphasized the urgent issue of 12,000 bighas of land allegedly occupied by Sarma's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:40 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Gogoi Rebuts Sarma's Allegations
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuttal, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations linking him to Pakistan as unfounded and fanciful. Gogoi described the accusations as "mindless and bogus," likening Sarma's press conference to a "super flop" film in terms of credibility.

Highlighting an important issue, Gogoi pointed to the 12,000 bighas of land allegedly acquired by Sarma and his family. The Congress leader vowed to redistribute the land among the poor and landless should his party come to power.

Gogoi challenged the credibility of the chief minister's claims, urging the public to consider the political narrative carefully. He maintained that the press conference failed to convince even the journalists present and reiterated his call for transparency over the land issue in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

 India
2
Starmer Faces Crisis: Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy

Starmer Faces Crisis: Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy

 Global
3
Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam Investigation

Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister Finds Temporary Refuge in Odisha Amid Liquor Scam I...

 India
4
Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

Miraculous Escape in Kalwa: Building Collapse Leaves No Casualties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026