Political Drama Unfolds: Gogoi Rebuts Sarma's Allegations

In a sharp rebuttal, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday dismissed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations linking him to Pakistan as unfounded and fanciful. Gogoi described the accusations as "mindless and bogus," likening Sarma's press conference to a "super flop" film in terms of credibility.

Highlighting an important issue, Gogoi pointed to the 12,000 bighas of land allegedly acquired by Sarma and his family. The Congress leader vowed to redistribute the land among the poor and landless should his party come to power.

Gogoi challenged the credibility of the chief minister's claims, urging the public to consider the political narrative carefully. He maintained that the press conference failed to convince even the journalists present and reiterated his call for transparency over the land issue in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)