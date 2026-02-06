Dollar Dominates as Yen Falters Ahead of Crucial Election

The U.S. dollar remained near a two-week high on Friday as apprehensions surrounding AI investment led to a broad retraction from risk assets. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair by President Trump bolstered the dollar, as expectations rise against further rate cuts.

Investor anxiety stems from major technology stocks' downturn, driven by concerns over increased AI spending and its transformative influence across sectors. According to Charu Chanana of Saxo, three significant shocks are in play: Big Tech's capital expenditure scrutiny, AI's disruptive potential, and liquidity pressures affecting margins.

Awaiting Japan's election, the yen witnessed gains, although economic uncertainty continues to rile the currency markets. Analysts anticipate further yen fluctuations depending on the election outcome, while concerns over Japan's fiscal policies and debt loom large.

