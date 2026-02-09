Left Menu

Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC MP, shared a poem titled 'Ami Aswikar Kori' critiquing alleged harassment during West Bengal's SIR exercise. The poem highlights distress caused to citizens and challenges the administrative framework overseeing the process. It aligns with TMC's strategy of framing the exercise as a public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:32 IST
Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance
poem
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), posted a poem on social media titled 'Ami Aswikar Kori' (I Refuse), condemning the alleged harassment linked to the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The poem, posted on social media platforms, criticizes the administrative structure managing the Special Intensive Revision initiative, which the TMC claims has caused public distress. Banerjee, in his poem, expresses his 'inner turmoil' over the process, which he says harms citizens and challenges institutional functionalities.

This literary move comes shortly after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a book collection probing similar issues. The opposition counters these claims, defending the SIR exercise as a standard operation to update voter rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Budget: Growth, Empowerment & Critiques

Bihar's Ambitious Budget: Growth, Empowerment & Critiques

 India
2
India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Global Pressures

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Global Pressures

 Global
3
Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strains Under Renewed Violence

Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strains Under Renewed Violence

 Egypt
4
Delhi Accelerates Electric Future with Massive Electric Bus Rollout

Delhi Accelerates Electric Future with Massive Electric Bus Rollout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026