Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), posted a poem on social media titled 'Ami Aswikar Kori' (I Refuse), condemning the alleged harassment linked to the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The poem, posted on social media platforms, criticizes the administrative structure managing the Special Intensive Revision initiative, which the TMC claims has caused public distress. Banerjee, in his poem, expresses his 'inner turmoil' over the process, which he says harms citizens and challenges institutional functionalities.

This literary move comes shortly after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a book collection probing similar issues. The opposition counters these claims, defending the SIR exercise as a standard operation to update voter rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)