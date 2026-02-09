Left Menu

Starmer's Struggles: A Leadership Under Fire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under renewed pressure after two aides resigned, including over Peter Mandelson's controversial appointment. Despite calls to step down and rising discontent within his party, Starmer insists on continuing. The situation stokes investor fears and strains within Labour's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:28 IST
Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing significant political turbulence as two of his key aides resigned, both linked to the contentious appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The controversy has sparked intense debate about Starmer's leadership and judgment.

Amid backlash over Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Starmer addressed staff, acknowledging the misstep while championing politics as a force for good. Despite calls for him to resign, notably from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Starmer remains steadfast in his position.

The political saga has affected investor confidence, leading to an increase in government borrowing costs. Meanwhile, opposition leader Kemi Badenoch criticized Starmer's governance, suggesting internal challenges are affecting party dynamics and requiring urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

