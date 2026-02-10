In a strategic move, China unveiled a policy white paper clarifying Hong Kong's approach to national security, underscoring Beijing's central role in this vital matter. Released by China's State Council, this document follows closely on the heels of a prominent court sentencing in Hong Kong.

The hefty 20-year sentence handed to prominent China critic and ex-media mogul Jimmy Lai has attracted widespread rebuke from nations and international bodies, spotlighting growing concerns over Beijing's influence. Rights groups and UN officials have harshly criticized the verdict, citing its departure from international legal norms.

The white paper insists on improving Hong Kong's legal scaffolding to buoy national security, asserting continuity in order and stability. While praised by Hong Kong's leadership, the policy is divisive, criticized for stifling dissent and pro-democracy movements that flourished in recent years under tighter laws.