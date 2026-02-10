Left Menu

Turkish Graduate Student Wins Deportation Battle: A Sigh of Relief

The deportation of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish Tufts University PhD student, was blocked by an immigration court. Öztürk, previously detained near her home, argued her First Amendment rights were violated. Though released, there's potential for re-detention as the Department of Homeland Security may appeal the decision.

Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:15 IST
In a significant legal victory, Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University, has seen her deportation proceedings halted by an immigration court. Öztürk had been detained near her Massachusetts home in a controversial case that highlighted issues surrounding foreign-born students.

Her arrest, which involved masked agents handcuffing her for her involvement in pro-Palestinian activism, drew widespread attention. The court's decision on Jan. 29 concluded that the Department of Homeland Security lacked sufficient evidence for her removal, offering a glimmer of hope in a charged political climate.

While Öztürk expressed relief over the ruling, her legal battle isn't over. The federal government may still appeal the court's decision, potentially leading to renewed efforts to detain her. As the situation unfolds, Öztürk remains a potent symbol for those contesting their treatment by immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

