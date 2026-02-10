Left Menu

Parliament Tensions Rise: Opposition Leaders Rally Over Speaking Rights and Trade Concerns

Key figures of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered to address issues in Parliament. Amidst ongoing adjournments, leaders voiced concerns over denied speaking rights and trade agreements with the US. Discussions on the Union Budget 2026-27 remain overshadowed by political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:11 IST
Parliament Tensions Rise: Opposition Leaders Rally Over Speaking Rights and Trade Concerns
INDIA Bloc floor leaders' meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent members of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, convened on Tuesday at the Parliament House to discuss pressing issues. The meeting, held in Kharge's office, was also attended by top leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Sanjay Raut, and Ramgopal Yadav, among others.

Amid anticipations that the Lok Sabha would witness further adjournments, the Opposition focused on voicing concerns about Rahul Gandhi's alleged denial of speaking rights. This ongoing issue adds to the turmoil as previous sessions have repeatedly been disrupted by adjournments.

The Parliament is scheduled to engage in a general discussion about the Union Budget 2026-27, set to start at 11 AM. However, added tensions arose when Congress MP Manish Tewari sought discussion on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Tewari's motion highlighted issues such as Russian oil purchases and US agricultural tariff concessions, while concerns over the trade framework prompted earlier adjournments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests

Parliamentary Chaos: Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Heated Opposition Protests

 India
2
Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health

Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health

 United States
3
China Intensifies Push for Taiwan Reunification Amid Rising Tensions

China Intensifies Push for Taiwan Reunification Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
4
Lux Cozi Strengthens Retail Ties at Indore Meet

Lux Cozi Strengthens Retail Ties at Indore Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026