Parliament Tensions Rise: Opposition Leaders Rally Over Speaking Rights and Trade Concerns

Prominent members of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, convened on Tuesday at the Parliament House to discuss pressing issues. The meeting, held in Kharge's office, was also attended by top leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Sanjay Raut, and Ramgopal Yadav, among others.

Amid anticipations that the Lok Sabha would witness further adjournments, the Opposition focused on voicing concerns about Rahul Gandhi's alleged denial of speaking rights. This ongoing issue adds to the turmoil as previous sessions have repeatedly been disrupted by adjournments.

The Parliament is scheduled to engage in a general discussion about the Union Budget 2026-27, set to start at 11 AM. However, added tensions arose when Congress MP Manish Tewari sought discussion on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Tewari's motion highlighted issues such as Russian oil purchases and US agricultural tariff concessions, while concerns over the trade framework prompted earlier adjournments.

