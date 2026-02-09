Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes India-US Trade Framework Amid Parliamentary Disruptions

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the recently discussed India-US interim trade framework, calling it more of a 'dheel'—a concession—than a fair trade deal. Yadav highlighted the opposition's desire for Parliament to function effectively to address such critical matters.

Yadav expressed concerns over the large-scale opening of India's markets, urging parliamentary discussion on the significant impacts of foreign policies and economic relations. He used vivid imagery, questioning the intentions behind policy decisions by referencing the traditional halwa ceremony used to symbolize the Budget, pondering for whom these economic changes truly benefit.

Further criticizing the BJP, Yadav challenged the government's contradictory statements, particularly around the import of millets despite domestic promotion and questioned the success of the Skill India initiative in generating employment. The Lok Sabha session faced repeated adjournments as opposition members demanded a thorough trade discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)